PAX Financial Group LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $241.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $227.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

