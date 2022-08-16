PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,373 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 153,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,022. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

