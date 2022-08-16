PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 4,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

