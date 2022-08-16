Paul J. Fego Sells 2,438 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,980. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

