Patrick McMahon Acquires 60 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £119.40 ($144.27).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81).

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($147.34).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($148.33).

C&C Group Stock Performance

LON:CCR remained flat at GBX 192.50 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,406.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About C&C Group

CCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.48) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.