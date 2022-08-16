Patrick McMahon Acquires 60 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £119.40 ($144.27).
Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81).
- On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($147.34).
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($148.33).
C&C Group Stock Performance
LON:CCR remained flat at GBX 192.50 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,406.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
Further Reading
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.