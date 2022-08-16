Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PRDS stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 15,676.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pardes Biosciences

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

