Parametrica Management Ltd Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.