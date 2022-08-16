Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $345,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

