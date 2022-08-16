Parametrica Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

