Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 524 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,501,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of BIO opened at $546.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

