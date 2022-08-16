Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

