Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $303,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

NYSE LEN opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

