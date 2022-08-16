Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $256,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

