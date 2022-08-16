Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $340,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after buying an additional 210,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

