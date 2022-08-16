Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $324,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner stock opened at $314.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

