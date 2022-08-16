Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $252,000 in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

