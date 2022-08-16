Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE PARR traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,007,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,210,495.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,061,603 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,375. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.