Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $7.26 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $228,664.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00036729 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,495,587 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

