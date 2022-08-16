Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $7.26 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $228,664.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00036729 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,495,587 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.