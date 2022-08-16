Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.