Pakcoin (PAK) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $229,663.32 and approximately $3,257.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
