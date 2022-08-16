Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,225. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

