Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85. 53,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,079,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,407,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.