Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.60

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.60 and last traded at $111.60, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

