Owen N. Witte Sells 10,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.