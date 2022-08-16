OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 815

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 737.40 ($8.91).
Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 576.50 ($6.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.67. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 524.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
