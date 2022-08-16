Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.22. 124,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

