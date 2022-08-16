Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 387,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $215.12. 31,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,433. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

