Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $199.61. 394,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

