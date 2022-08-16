Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 231,075 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,075 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 987,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $31.00.

