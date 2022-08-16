Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,293 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,159. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

