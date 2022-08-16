Oppenheimer Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $100.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

Carvana Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $364.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,746.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,178,258 shares of company stock worth $46,804,174. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

