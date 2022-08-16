Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,111. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $247.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.