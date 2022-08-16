Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.76

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.42.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.
