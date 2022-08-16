ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,672. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $484.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 124,357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $5,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

