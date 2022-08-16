ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ON24 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ON24 by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

