ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 963,924 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of ON Semiconductor worth $169,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading

Shares of ON stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.



