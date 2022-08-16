Omni Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00008173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00256199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,365 coins and its circulating supply is 563,049 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

