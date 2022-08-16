Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLPX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.56 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olaplex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 390,254 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 155,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,831 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,642,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Olaplex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

