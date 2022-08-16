OKB Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $14.19 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $21.57 or 0.00089303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

