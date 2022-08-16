Offshift Price Hits $0.65 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $81,823.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,764.05 or 0.99816861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00047705 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00024840 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

