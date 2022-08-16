Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.03% of Oceaneering International worth $76,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

