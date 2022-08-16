Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 2nd

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKOR stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.57. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.