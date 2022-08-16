NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,161 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.22. 717,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $203.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

