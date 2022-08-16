NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,941 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.20. 766,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $473 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

