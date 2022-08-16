Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur Purchases 19,669 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $165,219.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,099,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Ron Bentsur bought 300 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,546.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Ron Bentsur purchased 400 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $4,872.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Ron Bentsur acquired 100 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Ron Bentsur purchased 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ron Bentsur acquired 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00.

Shares of NVCT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 6,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

