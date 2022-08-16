Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,474,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $55,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.