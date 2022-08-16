NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.18. NU shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 785,606 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

NU Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

