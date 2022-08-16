NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.18. NU shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 785,606 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
NU Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
