Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 160.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

NVAX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. 4,679,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

