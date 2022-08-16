Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOVT opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVT. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novanta by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.