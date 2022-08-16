Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.94.

NPI opened at C$45.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

